Harrogate Town v Crewe Alexandra: Sulphurites target first win over Railwaymen

Harrogate Town head into Monday night's League Two clash with Crewe Alexandra buoyed by back-to-back victories over Shrewsbury and Gillingham. Picture: Christian Darby

Harrogate Town will be aiming to register a first-ever victory against Crewe Alexandra when the sides go head-to-head in front of live television cameras on Monday evening.

The Sulphurites are without a win in seven previous encounters with the Railwaymen and have lost four of those matches.

The most recent meeting between the clubs at Wetherby Road ended in a 1-1 draw in early February as Josh March's first-half opener against his current employers was cancelled out early in the second period by Chris Long.

Crewe edged to a 1-0 victory on their previous trip to North Yorkshire, with 2022/23's clash finishing 2-2 after Harrogate surrendered a two-goal advantage during the closing stages.

Town have failed to even score a goal in their four visits to Gresty Road, with their best result there being a goalless draw back in February 2024.

In addition to a couple of 3-0 league losses, Simon Weaver's men have also suffered a 1-0 EFL Trophy defeat over in Cheshire.

But, although history may well be against them, the Sulphurites will head into Monday's game in confident mood having just recorded back-to-back League Two successes for the first time since January.

Indeed, 16th-placed Town managed to beat then-league leaders Gillingham last time out, ending their unbeaten start to the season, while inflicting a first defeat in 21 matches on Gareth Ainsworth's team.

That win was their fourth of the campaign, but their second on the road, meaning that they have come out on top in just two of their first five home league fixtures, taking seven points from a possible 15 at the Exercise Stadium.

Crewe, meanwhile, have accrued the same number of points on their travels.

Currently eighth in the table, the Alex began 2025/26 superbly, triumphing all of their first four matches before going on to lose four of the next five.

They did however get back on track at the weekend, beating Notts County 2-1 courtesy of a late penalty converted by ex-Harrogate striker March.

Town will once again be without long-term casualties George Thomson (achilles) and Liam Gibson (hamstring) against Crewe, while Lewis Cass (ankle) and Tom Hill (hamstring) also miss out due to injury.

Mason Bennett (arm) is also a doubt, though Jack Evans (calf) and Jack Muldoon (groin) are expected to be available for selection.

Monday’s game, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicks-off at 8pm.