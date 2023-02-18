Harrogate Town v Crewe Alexandra: Sulphurites 'long-overdue' a positive home display

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Since scoring six times in the space of two games as they recorded back-to-back home wins over Mansfield and Grimsby, the Sulphurites have struggled for both points and goals at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Their last four home outings have seen them beaten and outplayed by Colchester, Sutton United and Stockport, yielding just one positive result, when they ground out a 1-1 draw against high-flying Stevenage in difficult conditions.

But having seen his players take four points off the promotion-chasing duo of Carlisle United and Salford City on the road of late, Weaver says there is no reason why they can’t do the business when they host Crewe Alexandra this Saturday (3pm) and start delivering on a more consistent basis.

Harrogate Town were beaten 3-1 by Stockport County in their previous home outing. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"We want that consistent intensity and we've got to take it into a home game now, it's long overdue,” the Harrogate chief said.

"The lads were buoyed by Tuesday. Everybody put the mileage in, closed every single ball down, every shot down, won battles all over the park. I don't think anybody there, even on Salford's side, could deny that we were a hungry team who deserved a point on the night.

"I thought it was a very, very good performance, but we need to show that consistency. At this level, it's demanding to have that consistency that we want, but we have got to demand it because it's necessary. We are approaching the business end now, 17 games to go and we have to insist on it.

"I think the other night was a return to that right-in-your face style. We've probably respected the opposition too much at times, but it's about who wants it most in football.

"A lot of the time, a lot of the games, I've been proud as manager of this football club because we've been able to come off the pitch in the knowledge that our team have wanted it more than the opposition, and for 17 games that is what we are wanting.”

Crewe arrive in North Yorkshire three places and seven points better off than the Sulphurites, who currently sit in 20th position.

The Railwaymen beat Hartlepool 2-0 in midweek, though prior to that they had gone six matches without a victory and won just one of their previous 11 in all competitions.

Thus, while Weaver is expecting another tough test, he says Town have to be targeting maximum points and be aiming to avenge their 3-0 loss at Gresty Road at the start of the season.

"It's a big challenge looking at the quality in their team and they're coming off the back of a good win as well,” he added.

"They changed system and went three at the back and it worked for them, so I'd imagine they will stick with the same.

"So, what we have got to do is not invite pressure on, we've got to stop them at source and ask them questions of themselves in possession of the ball.

"But I think we can challenge the players to reproduce the same energy and intensity and willpower that they showed against Salford, and if they show me that consistency then we can go on and do it again.