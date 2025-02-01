Harrogate Town v Crewe Alexandra: Simon Weaver is a believer once again

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver says he now has a group of players at his disposal that he can “believe in”.

The Sulphurites, who entertain high-flying Crewe Alexandra this Saturday, have been a far more competitive outfit since early January, with the addition of six new faces undoubtedly the key factor behind their upturn in fortunes.

And although they have lost their last two League Two fixtures, they actually deserved far more from those games, and had collected seven points from a possible nine prior to their trips to Doncaster Rovers and MK Dons.

And Weaver, who admits that something “felt wrong” inside Harrogate’s injury-hit camp during their disastrous December, is certain that another positive result will arrive sooner rather than later.

Harrogate Town have been in better form of late, but Saturday's painful late defeat at MK Dons was their second loss on the spin.

"I do believe in this group now,” he said. “Around Christmas time, we lost six out of seven and there weren’t really any positives to take from those performances.

"Then we arrived at Barrow with the addition of Bryn [Morris], we got a win, and it was a consistent effort from everyone for the entirety of the game.

"Then we have continued that through Leeds and the rest of the games since, and so we are on an upward curve. My belief is that the score will take care of itself once you put the performances right consistently, and I think we have done that across the board, and I believe that we will be on the right end of a score-line very soon.

"It’s coming, and we feel confident in the group. The overall camaraderie and collective energy will see us through and this group has got it in abundance - I can feel it.

"I have been around long enough to know when it feels wrong, and it felt wrong around Christmas. We weren’t solid, we were flaky at times, but now I’ve got a good feeling.”

Harrogate head into Saturday’s clash with Crewe 20th in the League Two standings, while their visitors sit fifth and just two points shy of second place.

The Railwaymen are however without a victory in their previous two outings, having suffered a surprise home defeat to Accrington last Saturday before drawing 1-1 with AFC Wimbledon in midweek.

Crewe cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory when the sides met earlier in the season and are unbeaten in five previous Football League meetings with the Sulphurites.

They edged to a 1-0 success in North Yorkshire last term and fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 in 2022/23.

Kick-off at Wetherby Road this Saturday is at 3pm.