Harrogate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley has made just two League Two appearances so far this season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 32-year-old was handed just his second League Two start of the campaign against Salford City in midweek, making a first appearance in almost four months as he replaced regular number one Pete Jameson between the sticks.

Oxley was Weaver’s first choice last term, but has had to play second fiddle to Jameson so far this season with the ex-York City man getting the nod in 26 of Town’s previous 27 league outings.

And having performed well enough during that 1-1 draw at Salford, Oxley looks set to get the nod once again on Saturday afternoon.

Pete Jameson has been Harrogate Town's regular number one since arriving from York City in the summer.

"I've got two good goalkeepers so it's food for thought every weekend of the season,” Weaver said.

"Pete has had 27 games, he's done very well jumping up two leagues from where he was this time last year and he can be proud of himself, not just for how he has played and performed between the sticks but because of his professionalism off the pitch.

"That was in evidence on Tuesday night because the true test is when someone comes out of the team and as a goalkeeper it is very tough that, because you're very unlikely to be an impact substitute are you. So, he can be proud of the way he was with Mark.

"Mark Oxley has played hundreds of games in the Football League and we can lean on his experience. There was every reason to be proud of the solid nature of the back-five the other night and Mark was one of them and I don't want to be constantly chopping and changing.”

Defenders Kayne Ramsay (face) and Kyle Ferguson (knee) remain on Town’s casualty list along with midfielder Stephen Dooley (groin and foot), though otherwise Weaver has a fully-fit squad at his disposal for the visit of Crewe.

One player who will not be involved this weekend – or for the next month at least – is centre-half Will Smith, who joined National League strugglers Scunthorpe United on loan on Friday.

