Harrogate Town v Crawley Town: Simon Weaver set to make changes to starting line-up

Harrogate Town have failed to beat Crawley in any of their previous four meetings at Wetherby Road and lost out 2-1 last time around. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has suggested that he will be making changes to Harrogate Town’s starting line-up for the visit of Crawley Town this weekend.

The Sulphurites have lined up with the same side for each of their previous five League Two matches, with 10 of those 11 players also being deployed in the same positions during the opening-day-of-the-season victory at Bristol Rovers.

But, having followed that success over the Gas up with two draws and another win, Town have gone on to suffer back-to-back defeats to Chesterfield and then Bromley.

And, although largely pleased with what he saw during those first five league outings, Weaver found plenty wrong with his team’s performance down in South East London last Saturday.

Having taken issue with a lack of attacking “edge” in the final third at Bromley, and yet more issues when it came to defending set-pieces, the Harrogate chief has stated his intention to shuffle his pack.

“Of course I think about changes,” Weaver told BBC Radio York.

“I’m not accepting losing games in the manner we did at Bromley. We have to deal with balls into the box better than we did.

“And we have to give people an opportunity to rise, and six games is long enough to have had a look at it.

“We have got a good squad to choose from. If we go a couple of games without a win, I have to go on performances in training as well and see who is ready and primed for action, and wants to deliver that intense 90-minute performance.

“And, some people have shone this week in training.”

Relegated from League One at the end of last term, Crawley head to Harrogate this Saturday (3pm) third from bottom of the table having failed to win any of their opening six games.

The Red Devils took just one point from the first 15 on offer, but did look to be on course for their maiden victory at Chesterfield last time out, only to end up drawing the game after surrendering a 2-0 half-time advantage.

Scott Lindsey’s team do however boast an excellent record at Wetherby Road.

Their 2-1 comeback success on their last visit to North Yorkshire in March 2024 followed on from a goalless draw the season before, a 3-1 triumph during the 2021/22 campaign and a 1-1 draw back in November 2020.

Indeed, Crawley are unbeaten in seven of their eight Football League meetings with the Sulphurites, with Town’s only win coming down on the Sussex coast in February 2021 when they recorded a 3-1 victory.

Harrogate know that they will be without influential midfielder George Thomson (achilles) for the foreseeable future, with defender Liam Gibson expected to miss the next five weeks with yet another hamstring issue.

But, Weaver should have an otherwise healthy squad to select from, barring any knocks or injuries picked up in training in the days leading up to this weekend’s fixture.