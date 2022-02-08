Harrogate Town could well line up with the same side that started against Bradford City when they host Crawley on Tuesday evening. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Fresh off the back of a 2-0 derby win over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City at the weekend, the Sulphurites head into their League Two clash with the Red Devils in positive frame of mind and full of confidence.

Simon Weaver' s men also had the better of a goalless draw with in-form Mansfield four days earlier, with their effectiveness in both games owing much to the intensity and energy of their work on and off the ball.

By contrast, Town looked jaded when they lost 3-0 at Stevenage the weekend before last, a defeat which led to the Harrogate boss questioning whether he should have rotated his squad following their long midweek trip to Sutton United.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

Thus, making sure his players are fresh enough to be able to operate at full-tilt if selected is close to the top of his list of priorities heading into Tuesday's game.

But, having made an assessment of the group's energy levels during training on Monday morning, Weaver doesn't believe he needs to change very much at all much in terms of his starting team.

"I think we have got a strong identity which is largely based around energy, intensity and an in-your-face attitude, as well as that desire to shift the ball quickly," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I think it's similar to some clubs much higher up the footballing pyramid in the Premier League and Championship, but it does place a big physical demand on the players.

"That is why our recruitment focuses on honesty and fitness levels because we need a certain type of player, but there are times when we need to be mature enough and sensible enough to know when to rotate to freshen things up.

"It is tough when you're playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday but looking at the lads in training on Monday, everyone seemed fresh. They all looked raring to go, the group is buzzing after a really good result against Bradford.

"So there's not likely to be many changes for Crawley, to be honest. We're monitoring a couple of people but there's maybe only one or two decisions to make."

Weaver has confirmed that Town came through both Saturday's victory over Bradford and Monday morning's training session completely unscathed, meaning that he has the same squad to choose from as he did at the weekend.

Centre-halves Rory McArdle and Lewis Richards once again miss out having picked up groin injuries during last week's stalemate with Mansfield, while right-back Ryan Fallowfield and winger Simon Power remain sidelined.