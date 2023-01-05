Harrogate Town v Colchester United: Yet more selection worries for Simon Weaver

Sam Folarin netted Harrogate Town's second goal in their New Year's Day draw at Hartlepool. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites played out a 3-3 draw at Hartlepool United last weekend missing the services of nine injured or ill first-team players, including left-back Lewis Richards, whom it was subsequently confirmed has returned to parent club Wolves to complete his rehabilitation following ankle surgery.

And, while on-loan Huddersfield attacker Grant has resumed full training after a month out with a hamstring problem, there are doubts hanging over another three members of Harrogate’s squad.

Centre-half Joe Mattock has had to have an injection in his heel, while left-back Jaheim Headley and versatile forward Sam Folarin have become the latest victims of the illness that has been rife in the Town camp over the festive period.

Weaver hopes that striker Dior Angus will recover from that same bug in time for Saturday, while skipper Josh Falkingham (hamstring) has an “outside chance” of returning, though attacking midfielder Josh Coley (groin) is highly unlikely to feature.

“Joe Mattock has had to have an injection in an area close to his heel. It’s a problem that he feels every so often and we hope that it will settle down in time for the weekend, but we need to wait and see,” Weaver explained.

“He was feeling it in the Bradford game last week and he needed quite a few painkillers to get him through the fixture at Hartlepool on New Year’s Day.

“Sam and Jaheim both missed training earlier this week because they are ill. Hopefully they recover before Saturday, but most lads who have been affected by this bug have needed at least three or four days to get over it, so I’m not too sure.

“Josh Coley hasn’t really made much progress. We may have to get his groin scanned again. There’s an improvement in terms of strength, but not the mobility, which is obviously a big issue for such an explosive player.