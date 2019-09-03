Harrogate Town v Chorley: Is Alex Bradley set for a return from injury?

Harrogate Town return to National League action on Tuesday evening when they entertain Chorley at the CNG Stadium (7.45pm kick-off).

Boss Simon Weaver has no fresh injury concerns, though Lincoln City loanee Alex Bradley will again miss out.

The exciting midfielder was absent from Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Dover Athletic as a result of an ankle injury sustained at AFC Fylde on Bank Holiday Monday.

“Alex is back at Lincoln and they’re working around the clock to get him right again,” Town assistant manager Paul Thirwell explained.

“We are expecting him back soon. This isn’t going to be a long-term problem but there’s no chance of him being involved against Chorley.

“It shouldn’t be long, but whether he’ll be right in time for Saturday [away to Torquay United], we’re not sure yet.”

Town have however been boosted by the arrival of another young attacking talent in the shape of Sunderland’s Jack Diamond, and Thirwell confirmed that the 19-year-old goes straight into the squad for the visit of Chorley.

Currently bottom of the National League table, the Magpies are yet to taste victory since their promotion from National League North last term.

They were beaten 3-1 by Boreham Wood on Saturday, their fourth defeat in five matches, during which time they have conceded 18 goals.