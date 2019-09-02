Harrogate Town v Chorley: A win is vital after poor start - Ryan Fallowfield

Ryan Fallowfield is backing his Harrogate Town team-mates to bounce back from the disappointment of Saturday's defeat to Dover Athletic when they entertain Chorley.

A 2-0 home reverse saw the Wetherby Road outfit beaten for the fourth time in eight National League outings, a start to the season that the 23-year-old right-back concedes isn't acceptable.

"We've had a few disappointing results already. Saturday just wasn't good enough," he said.

"To be fair, we should have had three points at Woking and we deserved to beat Fylde as well, but the performances at Dagenham and against Dover were unacceptable.

"We had a good Bank Holiday weekend but then we've ended up with another loss. That's four now, and we're not where we want to be in the league so it's become very important that we get the right result against Chorley.

"Tuesday is a big game. We need to win. There's no extra pressure because, as a group, we want to win every single game anyway and I believe that we have good enough players to go out and do that.

"I'm really confident. Everyone in our dressing room wants to put what happened on Saturday right and I think that we will do."

If Town are to get back on track when they entertain the National League's bottom side at the CNG Stadium then Fallowfield says they will have to tighten up at the back and start finishing off their chances.

"We have to be better in both boxes," he added.

"We need to implement the things that we work on in training, passing the ball quickly.

"We worked on our shape a lot in training [on Monday] and on playing out from the back more. We've been kicking it long too much.

"It's important that we get it right and we turn up against Chorley. Hopefully we will."

Fallowfield also believes that Town's supporters will have a big role to play on the night.

"When I first arrived at the club on loan as an 18-year-old I made my debut away at Barrow and I don't think there was a single Harrogate supporter in the ground," he said.

"When you compare that to now, it's so different. The fans have always been behind us since I came back here and they make a massive difference.

"I know that there has been a drop in numbers but I hope they keep turning up and creating an atmosphere because we need them behind us.

"Obviously the Chorley game comes on the back of a defeat and a poor performance, however we don't want to see less people inside the ground. We 100 per cent need them to stay with the team. They really can help us."

Kick-off between Harrogate Town and Chorley on Tuesday night is at 7.45pm.