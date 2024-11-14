Harrogate Town v Chesterfield FC: Sulphurites urged to rediscover their 'edge'

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver says he wants to see his team with play with more of an 'edge' as they look to arrest a run of four League Two matches without a win when they entertain Chesterfield this weekend. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has demanded that his Harrogate Town side play with more of an “edge” ahead of this weekend’s home showdown with Chesterfield.

The Sulphurites head into Saturday’s 3pm fixture in rather urgent need of a positive result and looking to end a run of four League Two matches without a victory.

Following on from a draw at struggling Carlisle and back-to-back 1-0 defeats to high-flying Port Vale and Notts County, Town suffered arguably their most disappointing loss of the season to date last weekend, conceding in the 96th minute as they went down 2-1 at home to bottom-of-the-table Morecambe.

That sequence of winless games has seen them slide from a comfortable mid-table spot to 20th position, where they now sit just four points above the drop zone.

And with eighth-placed Chesterfield certain to provide another tough examination, Weaver has seen fit to remind his players of the high-intensity, in-your-face style of aggressive, front-foot football that became their trademark on their way to earning Football League status.

“Chesterfield have got one of the stronger squads and you can understand why they are more consistent than certain teams and why they are up near the top end of the league,” the Harrogate manager said.

“But we will set up to be aggressive, that’s all I can say, because I think we cause more problems by being that way.

“We’re a team that needs to play with an edge. We need to remember where we are from and how we do get results because nobody is going to gift-wrap you a result at this level.

“It's not about being over-clever about it, it's full-throttle football and it's how we scored 100 goals and got promoted.”

Promoted from the National League as champions last term, Chesterfield head to Wetherby Road just two points outside the play-offs and in pretty decent shape.

Paul Cook’s side have lost just one of their previous nine League Two fixtures, though that defeat did come in their most recent league outing, when they suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley on home turf.

With seven draws to their name so far this term, nobody in the division has drawn more games, with only Notts County (2) having lost fewer than the hard-to-beat Spireites, who have been turned over just three times.