Stephen Duke-McKenna in action for Harrogate Town during last season's 2-1 home victory over Chesterfield. The sides are set to renew hostilities this weekend. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town will be aiming to extend their impressive recent record against Chesterfield when the sides renew hostilities at Wetherby Road this Saturday (3pm).

The Sulphurites are unbeaten in six league clashes with this weekend’s opponents, a run which stretches back to 2018 when both clubs found themselves in the National League.

Last season saw the sides reunited following Chesterfield’s promotion back into League Two, and although they made the play-offs as Town battled for survival, the Spireites were again unable to get the better of Simon Weaver’s men.

Last term’s corresponding fixture ended 2-1 in Harrogate’s favour, Dean Cornelius netting a late winner after James Berry had cancelled out Toby Sims’ 57th-minute opener.

The teams drew 0-0 when they met in Derbyshire later in the season, Town having to dig deep and cling on in a match which Paul Cook’s team dominated for long periods.

Prior to 2024/25, Harrogate had won three and drawn one of the previous four head-to-heads, including a 3-1 home success in November 2019.

As for the here and now, there is no question that Town have made a very decent start to the current campaign with two wins and two draws to kick things off, but they have not quite hit the same heights as Chesterfield, who already find themselves challenging at the top end of the division following a sequence of victories.

Yet, while he is expecting a serious examination this weekend, Sulphurites boss Weaver insists that both he and his charges are relishing the prospect of tackling one of the division’s form sides in front of a packed house.

“The lads are excited because there is a feel-good factor around the place at the minute,” he said.

“We know every game is hard at this level and some teams are going to be really tough to beat, but Chesterfield is another one to look forward to.

“They will bring a full away end and then the excitement only increases.”

One player who will not be involved in Saturday’s fixture is midfielder George Thomson, who missed almost the entirety of last season with a troublesome achilles issue.

Having recovered sufficiently to join in with pre-season training last month, the 33-year-old has suffered another set-back and, following a consultation with a specialist last week, may now require more surgery.

Levi Sutton will also miss out, but is nearing a return to action.