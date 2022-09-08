Harrogate Town v Carlisle United: Sulphurites’ midfield trio could all miss out

Harrogate Town midfielder Stephen Dooley is an injury doubt for Saturday's League Two clash with Carlisle United. Picture: Craig Galloway/Harrogate Town AFC

Alex Pattison (leg) and Stephen Dooley (groin) are both rated as doubtful, while skipper Josh Falkingham (hamstring) will definitely miss out as the Sulphurites attempt to arrest a run of four consecutive defeats.

And with long-term casualties George Thomson, Max Wright and Will Smith all sidelined for the foreseeable future and George Horbury banned following his red card at Sutton United last weekend, Town may have to tackle the Cumbrians minus the services of as many as seven first-team players.

"Patto is touch-and-go for Saturday. He’s still suffering with the dead leg that he sustained on the opening day of the season,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison has been struggling with a leg injury sustained during the Sulphurites' 3-0 win over Swindon on the opening day of 2022/23. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"The tendon just above his knee has flared up a couple of times and he’s had to have an injection. Things can take a couple of weeks to settle down after that.

"He did a few basic passing drills in training earlier this week and came through that okay, so he will step things up on Thursday. But, he’s a really valuable member of our squad, so we won’t rush him back. We have to make sure he is 100 percent.

"Stephen will train for the first time on Thursday. He’ll come in and do the warm-up and we’ll see how he is from there.

"We’ve got to ease him back in gradually, so Saturday may well come too soon.”

On skipper Falkingham, who only returned from almost six months out with a foot problem against Newport County on August 27 and then damaged a hamstring at Hartlepool three days later, Weaver added: “Falks isn’t back in training yet. His hamstring is still too sore.

"He hasn’t torn it properly, but he needs more time. I would hope that we can integrate him back into group training next week.

"It was a tough ask for him to come back in and play 90 minutes against Newport and then go again on the Tuesday night, but it was a case of needs must due to us being down to the bare bones.”

Weaver did however have some positive news to report on veteran centre-half Rory McArdle, who missed all of pre-season and hasn’t featured in any of Town’s opening nine competitive fixtures.

"Rory trained really well on Tuesday and there were no obvious signs of rust,” the Harrogate chief explained.

"He’ll be able to play again as and when we see fit. Ideally, we’d like to be able to give him 20-25 minutes off the bench at some point to help ease him back in.

"We’ve got to take care of Rory and we’ve currently got the strength in depth in his position that means there’s no pressure to rush him back.

"He’s very important to us defensively because of his experience having been there and done it and because he is such a vocal presence in a way that some of the younger lads aren’t just yet.”