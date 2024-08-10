Harrogate Town right-back Zico Asare in pre-season action against Lincoln City. Picture: Alistair How

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver could have as many as three key players missing for Saturday’s 2024/25 curtain-raiser.

The Sulphurites kick-off their fifth League Two campaign this weekend against Bromley, the side promoted from the National League via the play-offs last term.

And the Wetherby Road outfit will definitely be without defender Liam Gibson and central midfielder Stephen Dooley, while right-back Zico Asare faces a late fitness test having picked up an ankle knock during last Saturday’s pre-season clash with Darlington.

"We are still building him up, we are hoping to get a fitness test into him and see how he fares. I’d like to be able to pick him if possible.

"He turned his ankle. Immediately, he knew, but we are hoping that he is okay because he is going to be a big player for us.

"Liam Gibson and Stephen Dooley won’t be fit, that’s for sure. It’s unfortunate as they are two big players for us.

"It’s a shame, but as I said to both of them, there are plenty of games coming up and we need them in tip-top condition in order to start games and be able to get through them successfully.”

Although he doubtless would have preferred to be heading into the match with a full squad to pick from, Weaver insists that he and his players “can’t wait” for Saturday’s fixture.

And he says that Town will be targeting a fifth consecutive opening-day victory in the Football League as they aim to build on their highest-ever league finish of 13th last season.

"We are all looking forward to it, we can't wait,” he said. “The opening day of the season brings with it a lot of excitement for every team in the land and we are no different. We are just pleased to be at home.

"Every team is hopeful. Certainly the managers are hopeful that it's their team's season to really excel. And we're no different, you know, we really want to go into that first day and play well in front of our home fans.

"I think both teams will be very positive, and I know from having watched Bromley in the play-offs that they’ve certainly built it on physicality and, first game of the season, they'll be as energetic as anyone else.

"In Andy Woodman, I know that they've got a passionate leader. He’ll be desperate for them to succeed and get points on the board early.

"But so will we, because the opening day we are at home, but then we've got two away games. So we certainly want a positive start.”

On precisely what he expects from the Ravens, Weaver added: “It will be a tough, physical encounter,

"They are good at the war of attrition, good at balls into the box, and they are quite a handful in terms of how they press aggressively, so it’s going to be a competitive game.

"But, what we don’t want to do, is get sucked into a game-plan that is not really true to our style of play, so we have been working on that this week.”

Saturday’s clash at Wetherby Road gets underway at 3pm.