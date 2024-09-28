Harrogate Town v Bradford City: Desire key to Sulphurites' record in Yorkshire derbies

Josh March opened the scoring the last time Harrogate Town went head-to-head with Yorkshire rivals Bradford City at Wetherby Road, setting his team on their way to a 3-0 victory. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town will be aiming to extend their excellent record in Football League derbies when they entertain Bradford City on Saturday.

The Sulphurites, who beat Doncaster Rovers at Wetherby Road earlier this month, have fared extremely well in fixtures against fellow Yorkshire sides since they were promoted to League Two in the summer of 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That recent 2-0 success over Grant McCann's men means that Town have won four and drawn one of the five meetings between the sides, while they have also performed impressively against the Bantams.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They triumphed home and away during their first two terms in the fourth tier, and although they then lost both matches in 2022/23, Harrogate did still manage a 1-0 FA Cup success at Valley Parade that same season.

Harrogate Town players celebrate taking a two-goal lead during their last meeting with Bradford City at Wetherby Road.

In 2023/24, a Matty Daly goal earned Simon Weaver's team a 1-1 draw in West Yorkshire, before strikes from Josh March and George Thomson and an own goal sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory on home soil in late March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thus, Town boast a record of just two defeats in 13 League Two Yorkshire derby outings, and a win ratio of 69.23 percent having come out on top in nine of those fixtures.

That success rate is well over double their overall win percentage of 31.94 (61 victories in 191 league matches) since they escaped the National League.

On why his team tend to do the business in games against neighbouring clubs, Weaver said: "We want it so much on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has enjoyed plenty of success in Yorkshire derby matches.

"Whoever is picked, there will be adrenaline in the veins and in the bloodstream. They will be fired up and raring to go.

"We hope the natives turn up again and get right behind the cause because they’ve always been good occasions, we have guaranteed them hard work and that’s what we want again from the players, at the very least, you give them absolutely everything for the shirt.

"I’ve sensed in training, there’s been a good edge to it. I wasn’t a happy bunny last Saturday, but the standards we set against Doncaster give me great heart in believing in a way forward and daring to dream again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As good as their derby record may be, Town’s form in League Two this term is however far less impressive, with a return of just two victories and seven points from their opening seven fixtures leaving them 20th in the table.

Ellis Taylor celebrates after putting Harrogate Town in front during their 2-0 home win over Doncaster Rovers earlier this month.

Last weekend, they were comprehensively beaten by Crewe Alexandra, with their display during that 3-0 defeat leaving boss Weaver furious.

Meanwhile,Bradford currently sit eighth, just outside the play-off places, having won three and drawn two of their first seven matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missing several key members of personnel, they drew 0-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, having gone down 2-1 at Walsall in their previous league game.

On what he expects from the Bantams, Weaver added: "We know that they’re a good outfit, we know they’ve got physicality.

"They’ve been playing 4-4-2 the last couple of games and it promises to be exciting and ferocious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town will definitely be without last season’s top-scorer George Thomson and fellow midfielder Matty Daly at the weekend because of injury.

And, worryingly for Weaver, the Sulphurites also face the prospect of taking the field minus centre-half Anthony O’Connor and the versatile James Daly.

"We’ve got a couple of fitness tests before the game for those two and we are hoping they are fit,” the Town chief revealed.

"They’ve been pivotal so far this season and we are hoping to get them on the pitch, but it will be touch-and-go.”

Kick-off at the Exercise Stadium this Saturday is at 12.30pm.