Harrogate Town v Bradford City: Desire key to Sulphurites' record in Yorkshire derbies
The Sulphurites, who beat Doncaster Rovers at Wetherby Road earlier this month, have fared extremely well in fixtures against fellow Yorkshire sides since they were promoted to League Two in the summer of 2020.
That recent 2-0 success over Grant McCann's men means that Town have won four and drawn one of the five meetings between the sides, while they have also performed impressively against the Bantams.
They triumphed home and away during their first two terms in the fourth tier, and although they then lost both matches in 2022/23, Harrogate did still manage a 1-0 FA Cup success at Valley Parade that same season.
In 2023/24, a Matty Daly goal earned Simon Weaver's team a 1-1 draw in West Yorkshire, before strikes from Josh March and George Thomson and an own goal sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory on home soil in late March.
Thus, Town boast a record of just two defeats in 13 League Two Yorkshire derby outings, and a win ratio of 69.23 percent having come out on top in nine of those fixtures.
That success rate is well over double their overall win percentage of 31.94 (61 victories in 191 league matches) since they escaped the National League.
On why his team tend to do the business in games against neighbouring clubs, Weaver said: "We want it so much on and off the pitch.
"Whoever is picked, there will be adrenaline in the veins and in the bloodstream. They will be fired up and raring to go.
"We hope the natives turn up again and get right behind the cause because they’ve always been good occasions, we have guaranteed them hard work and that’s what we want again from the players, at the very least, you give them absolutely everything for the shirt.
"I’ve sensed in training, there’s been a good edge to it. I wasn’t a happy bunny last Saturday, but the standards we set against Doncaster give me great heart in believing in a way forward and daring to dream again.”
As good as their derby record may be, Town’s form in League Two this term is however far less impressive, with a return of just two victories and seven points from their opening seven fixtures leaving them 20th in the table.
Last weekend, they were comprehensively beaten by Crewe Alexandra, with their display during that 3-0 defeat leaving boss Weaver furious.
Meanwhile,Bradford currently sit eighth, just outside the play-off places, having won three and drawn two of their first seven matches.
Missing several key members of personnel, they drew 0-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, having gone down 2-1 at Walsall in their previous league game.
On what he expects from the Bantams, Weaver added: "We know that they’re a good outfit, we know they’ve got physicality.
"They’ve been playing 4-4-2 the last couple of games and it promises to be exciting and ferocious.”
Town will definitely be without last season’s top-scorer George Thomson and fellow midfielder Matty Daly at the weekend because of injury.
And, worryingly for Weaver, the Sulphurites also face the prospect of taking the field minus centre-half Anthony O’Connor and the versatile James Daly.
"We’ve got a couple of fitness tests before the game for those two and we are hoping they are fit,” the Town chief revealed.
"They’ve been pivotal so far this season and we are hoping to get them on the pitch, but it will be touch-and-go.”
Kick-off at the Exercise Stadium this Saturday is at 12.30pm.
