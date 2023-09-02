Simon Weaver, left, watches on from the sidelines during Harrogate Town's 'embarrassing' Carabao Cup defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSports Images

The Sulphurites boss made eight changes to his starting line-up for Wednesday night’s second-round clash with Championship Blackburn Rovers, a game they went on to lose 8-0.

And Town will now be hoping that such a chastening defeat does not have a knock-on effect as they go in search of a third League Two win of the campaign and try to pull away from the wrong end of the table.

Asked if his main priority in the build-up to Saturday’s clash with the Bluebirds would be trying to ensure that his players were not bruised by the events of their cup mauling, Weaver replied: "Of course, and that is my job to do. If we don’t show a reaction, then that’s my fault.

"Not a lot needed to be said [after the Blackburn game]. It’s a difficult conundrum for a manager, you lose 8-0, but we’re a couple of days away from what is a really important game.

"I need the players on board, need them confident enough to go again and be able to attack a good Barrow team full-throttle.

"We have got to lick our wounds and come out fighting and prove just how much we care.

“Now, it has to be about how we beat Barrow. Because their management were here [on Wednesday] and they’ll think we’re a soft touch.”

Town head into Saturday’s fixture 17th in the table with six points to their name, while Barrow sit ninth on eight points.

Injured midfielders Stephen Dooley and Dean Cornelius will not play any part for the Sulphurites, while there are doubts over captain Josh Falkingham and experienced defender Joe Mattock, who were both absent in midweek.

It remains to be seen whether transfer deadline day captures Josh March and Jeremy Sivi have been registered in time to be involved.