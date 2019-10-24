Harrogate Town v Aldershot Town: Warren Burrell focusing on points not goals

Harrogate Town’s Warren Burrell admits that he’d love to repeat his goal-scoring heroics of last season when Aldershot visit the CNG Stadium on Saturday, but insists that three points are the real priority.

The versatile 29-year-old, currently operating as a holding midfielder, netted a sensational 38-minute hat-trick from centre-half during the corresponding fixture in 2018/19, leading Simon Weaver’s team to a 4-1 success.

“I was in dreamland, it was a brilliant day,” said Burrell, who has not scored since.

“We went to Dublin after the game for our Christmas night out, so to score three times from centre-half then go there with all the boys, it doesn’t really get much better.

“I just managed to get myself in the right place and get on the end of a few good balls into the box against Aldershot last season. The gaffer gets on at me about needing to score more goals, and I feel that I should get more.

“Obviously I’d love to get on the score-sheet on Saturday, it’d be nice from a personal point of view, however what is more important is that we get another three points and keep our good run of form going.”

Town, unbeaten in eight matches and just a point shy of a National League play-off berth, will go into this weekend’s clash as strong favourites.

Their opponents sit 19th, just two places above the relegation zone having won just once in their last six outings, though Burrell says the Shots cannot be underestimated.

“After three tough away games it’s nice to be back at home, but although Aldershot haven’t been doing too well we will have to respect them. There are no easy games in this division,” he added.

“Anyone can beat anyone in the National League, as we have seen this season.”

Having been used by Weaver as a defender for the past couple of years, Burrell has moved back into midfield this term, operating to good effect in front of the Town back four in a holding role.

His switch into a slightly more advanced position has coincided with a huge upturn in fortunes for the team, Harrogate losing just once in 10 games since the utility man's re-deployment.

"I think it's gone well, I've played as a midfielder for most of my career so it was fairly straightforward for me to slot back in there," Burrell added.

"I feel that spending the last few years in defence has helped me because I recognise danger a bit better and can see things from a defender's point of view.

"That has helped me work out which areas I need to get into as a midfielder to help protect the back four.

"I'm happy that I've been able to help out and do a job in that position."

Kick-off at the CNG Stadium on Saturday is at 3pm.