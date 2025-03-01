Harrogate Town v Accrington Stanley: Simon Weaver expecting 'passionate' response

George Thomson, right, scored a stoppage-time winner for Harrogate Town the last time Accrington Stanley visited Wetherby Road. The sides go head-to-head again in North Yorkshire this Saturday. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

Simon Weaver has insisted that a “passionate” response is the very least he expects from his Harrogate Town players when they take on Accrington Stanley this weekend.

The Sulphurites boss felt compelled to deliver a dressing-room rollicking after Saturday’s “lacklustre” showing at Bromley and has demanded that his charges show both him and the club’s supporters how much they “care” about making amends.

And with Accrington only above Town in the League Two standings on goal difference and also battling to keep their heads above water at the wrong end of the division, there is plenty riding on the contest, meaning that actually producing the desired bounce-back display is critical.

"They are all big games and this certainly is one,” Weaver said.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“We have got to show passion, that’s the least the fans deserve – as we do as a club.

“I fully expect the lads to start the game with conviction and show just how much they care.

“The previous nine games, there have been a lot of good things to come out of them, so we can’t forget those, but Bromley was certainly a hiccup and we can’t afford another one of those.”

On what Town need to do differently to avoid a repeat of the performance which saw them beaten 2-0 by the Ravens last time out, Weaver added: “It is not a case of ripping it all up. It’s about demanding more from the group because they’ve performed well in previous games.

The Sulphurites failed to "turn up" when they took on Bromley at Hayes Lane last weekend. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“It’s not about changing the system or anything like that because too many thoughts can really spoil the psyche of a player.

“We need clarity. We need to declutter brains rather than mix them up with mixed messages, but we have got to demand more.”

Harrogate entertained Accrington twice at Wetherby Road last season, with each side managing one victory each.

The first encounter between two significantly-rotated sides saw the visitors win 5-3 in an action-packed EFL trophy group stage clash.

The teams then went head-to-head again just after Christmas, with Town coming out on top in that League Two fixture.

Trailing to a 57th-minute Jack Nolan goal, the Sulphurites quickly got back on terms through Jack Muldoon, then snatched all three points when George Thompson struck deep in stoppage time.

The teams drew 3-3 when they met at Accrington’s Wham Stadium earlier this term, with Harrogate requiring a last-gasp Sam Folarin header to salvage a point despite twice taking the lead during the first half through James Daly and Ellis Taylor.

That was Town’s second trip to tackle Stanley on their own turf, the first ending in a 2-1 defeat back in August 2023.

Thus, the Lancashire outfit boast a slightly better record in previous Football League meetings, having won two and drawn one of those four matches.

Town's form heading into Saturday's contest is not the best, with Weaver's men having won just one of their last seven matches.

But that victory did come in their previous home outing – against Swindon – and Harrogate are now unbeaten in four at the Exercise Stadium, a run that has seen them concede just the one goal.

Those recent results at Wetherby Road represent something of an upturn in fortunes for the Sulphurites, who have the fourth worst home record in League Two.

Only basement boys Carlisle United, second-from-bottom Morecambe and Accrington themselves have accrued less points at home than the 20 Town have to their name following six wins and two draws in 16 matches.

Stanley haven't exactly been superb on their travels, picking up a total of 14 points prior to Tuesday night’s 1-0 triumph at Tranmere Rovers.

That result saw John Doolan’s men leapfrog Harrogate in the table and into 20th position, leaving Town 21st.

Saturday's fixture kicks-off at the Exercise Stadium at 3pm.