Harrogate Town made a fine start to 2021/22 but have struggled in recent weeks. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Following a strong start to the season, the Sulphurites have struggled in League Two in recent weeks, picking up just one solitary point from the last 12 on offer.

But, although he admits that both he and his players are unhappy with what has unfolded on the field since their 6-1 demolition of Scunthorpe United on October 9, Simon Weaver insists that they approach this weekend's clash with the Red Dragons in positive frame of mind.

"Everyone's fine, they're looking forward to playing in the FA Cup on Saturday. It's a big game for us, so they're all upbeat, and so they should be," the Town boss said.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"Yes, we've lost three of the last four, but they've all been by one-goal margins. Obviously we are disappointed with our recent results, but if you take a step back and look at the overall picture, we're doing okay.

“It’s fine lines. And it’s never in a straight line. There’s never a season without ups and downs. We have plateaued a bit and it is now up to us to respond, as we have over the last few years.

“It’s been a little dip, hopefully we keep it as a little dip and come out of it on Saturday.”

Town began the campaign in fine form, losing just one of their opening 13 matches in all competitions as they flirted with top-spot in League Two.

But, just as was the case last season - the club's first-ever in the Football League - a disappointing mid-October defeat away at Colchester United seems to have sparked a slump.

In 2020/21, Weaver's men embarked upon a run that saw them win just three out of 15 games between October and Christmas, and one of those victories came against minnows Skelmersdale United in the FA Cup.

The Harrogate chief does however believe that his squad is better equipped this time around.

“This time last year we had a tougher spell where we were depleted and we did slide down the table," he added.

"It was a disconcerting spell for us, but I think we have got a better squad now.