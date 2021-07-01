Harrogate Town unveil new goalkeeper as summer rebuild continues

Harrogate Town have signed a new goalkeeper.

The Sulphurites unveiled goalkeeper Mark Oxley on Thursday afternoon, five weeks after the former Southend United stopper was first linked with a move to Wetherby Road.

The 30-year-old was offered a new deal by the Shrimpers - relegated from League Two last term - in May but opted against extending his five-year stay in Essex in favour of joining Town.

Weaver confirmed at the time that he had made contact with Oxley and the Harrogate Advertiser understands that although the move has only just been announced, terms were agreed some time ago.

Mark Oxley, left, in action for Southend United against Northampton Town. Picture: Getty Images

“I’m delighted, the move was a no-brainer for me having seen how well the club did last year and the progression they have made over the last few years, it’s something I wanted to be a part of.” Oxley said.

“I’ve played quite a few games now in League One and Two and have a bit of experience at this level, I know what is required and I want to bring that in to help the lads as much as I can.

“To be back in Yorkshire with the solid group of lads that are here is nice to be a part of, it already feels like a big family, so I’m looking forward to what is to come.”

Born in Sheffield, Oxley started his career at Rotherham United, before a move to then-Premier League Hull materialised.

He would turn out for Walsall, Grimsby, Burton Albion, Oldham Athletic and Hibernian on loan from the Tigers before eventually joining the latter on a permanent deal.

Oxley spent two seasons north of the border with Hibernian, featuring more than 60 times and playing his part in a 2015/16 Scottish Cup triumph.

He then made the switch to Southend, making 169 appearances at Roots Hall across Leagues One and Two.