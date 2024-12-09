Harrogate Town unlikely to revisit free agent market despite their growing injury list

Former Luton and Leicester City striker Admiral Muskwe signed a short-term deal with Harrogate Town at the start of December. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver appears to have ruled out any further forays into the free-agent market, despite the club’s growing casualty list.

The Sulphurites have recently bolstered their attacking options with the signings of strikers Admiral Muskwe and Eno Nto on short-term contracts, but look set to wait until the opening of the January transfer window before they bring in further reinforcements.

Town are currently without a number of key members of personnel, with experienced defender Liam Gibson (hamstring), last season’s leading goal-scorer George Thomson (achilles) and winger Ellis Taylor (quad) all expected to be sidelined until after the turn of year.

Influential midfielder Stephen Dooley is facing another couple of weeks on the sidelines having suffered a nasty head injury in late November, while captain Josh Falkingham picked up an injury early on in Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Weaver, however, does not seem as if he will be tempted into doing any more business this side of 2025.

"To find anyone decent still as a free agent is very hard, so we will have to wait until January,” he said.

"It’s very hard with the free agents. They’re trying to catch up from a lack of football over months and they can be young, can look fit in training, but the reality is that it’s going to take them time to get up to match speed.

"Free agents are gambles, so we signed both of ours for a month as basically an extended trial to see if they can catch up.

"They are working hard and we’ll deduce if they are worth longer after the four weeks. We’ll assess their attitude and energy and fitness. They’re good, honest lads, but they are going to have to catch up, it’s as simple as that. It’s a challenge at a remarkably fit level.”

Town, who dropped one place to 19th in the League Two standings following Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon, return to action this weekend when they visit Tranmere Rovers.