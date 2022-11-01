Harrogate Town Under-18s take on Stockport County in the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday evening. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

The young Sulphurites have a rare opportunity to play on the first-team pitch at the EnviroVent Stadium, with admission charged at just £4 for adults and £3 for concessions, while under-18s can watch for free.

They head into the game in fine form having won their four previous EFL Youth Alliance North East Division matches and confident of securing another positive result in a season which has seen them go from strength-to-strength.

And Stansfield says that having a big crowd behind them will make a “big difference” to his players.

Harrogate Town's head of academy, Paul Stansfield.

“From the point of view of Josh [Law, academy lead coach] and myself, the league is the priority because it’s about a consistent progress over the course of a full season, but for the lads themselves, an FA Youth Cup tie is probably the biggest game of the season,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We were drawn away from home twice last year, so to get a home draw this time around and be playing at Wetherby Road makes it even bigger. It’s a big opportunity for the team.

"It’s a game and experience that I know that all the lads will always remember and be able to look back on, but it’s an experience that will be even more memorable if we can get a good crowd in, if we can create an atmosphere in the stadium.

"It would make a big difference to the lads on the night to have that backing, but we’d also love for lots of people in the local area to come and see what we are about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an opportunity to showcase the academy and hopefully get more young footballers and their families interested in the project here."

Town head into Tuesday’s cup fixture fresh off the back of a 2-1 league success over Huddersfield, but Stansfield is expecting a stern examination from Stockport.

"We know it’s going to be a tough game,” he added.

"Stockport are an ambitious club. They came straight in this season as a Category Three academy, whereas we are Category Four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ve got a catchment area that is full of really talented footballers. Young lads who might not be good enough for Manchester United or Manchester City or even the likes of Burnley are dropping down the pyramid to your Stockports and Rochdales and these are still going to be very gifted players.

"So we’re expecting to come up against a decent side, but we’re confident and we back ourselves to get a result on the night because we know how good our group is – and we’re also going into it full of belief because we’re in great form at the moment.”

Town’s academy was established as recently as May 2021, with scholars including Finn O’Boyle and Emmanuel Ilesanmi already having gone on to play first-team football for the League Two Sulphurites, while academy graduate George Horbury was offered a professional contract by Simon Weaver in the summer.

The Under-18s have won four and drawn one of their opening six league fixtures, a start to the season which leaves them fifth in an 11-team division but with games in hand on all of the sides above them.

Advertisement Hide Ad