Harrogate Town turn down transfer bids for star striker Luke Armstrong as interest intensifies

Luke Armstrong recently scored four times before half-time during Harrogate Town's pre-season rout of South Shields. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Reports emerged recently stating that the 27-year-old centre-forward was the subject of interest from clubs in Scotland, League One and League Two, with scouts present in the stands to watch him score four goals before half-time during last month’s 6-1 pre-season rout of South Shields.

And the Sulphurites boss has confirmed to the Harrogate Advertiser that there have indeed been firm offers submitted by a couple of the interested parties, but insists that the club will only consider letting Armstrong go in return for a “significant” sum of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a bit of interest last week, a couple of tentative enquiries, and they have been followed up this week which isn't ideal, given that the season starts on Saturday and we are towards the end of the transfer window,” Weaver said.

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver, left, is hoping to keep hold of Luke Armstrong amidst growing interest in his star striker.

"There’s a League Two club interested and a couple from League One as well. Bids have been made but we have turned them down.

“We love Luke and we don't want to lose him, I’ve made that very clear to him. Luke would only be allowed to go if someone offers a significant fee and if we can get a replacement lined up.

"But, I want to be clear, there’s no desire or any urgency from us to do a big-money deal just to get cash in. We’re not in a position where we need to do that, and as I say, we think so much of Luke, we want him here at Harrogate Town."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Armstrong’s reaction to being informed of the interest, Weaver added: “I am always transparent with players if there are bids made for them and I've told Luke about the interest, but of course I have also told him how much we want him to stay here.

“When I spoke to Luke he said to me that because he is 27, if a big club comes in with the right offer, then it’s something he might be interested in considering because he’s unlikely to get the same kind of opportunity when he’s 30.

"And I completely understand what he is saying, but at the same time, he understands that he still has two years left on his contract here and how important he is to us.

"He has been good as gold since I informed him of the interest and has continued to work his socks off in training as he always does and as I would fully expect him to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I fully expect him to be lining up for us at Doncaster this Saturday. The reality is that there is a fair bit that would have to happen before we even get to the stage where he’d be allowed to leave.”

Armstrong signed for Harrogate from Salford City in the summer of 2021. He scored 14 goals in his first season at Wetherby Road and went on to enjoy an even better year in front of goal last term, finding the net on 16 occasions.