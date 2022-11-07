Harrogate Town to visit Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United in second round of FA Cup

Harrogate Town players celebrate Matty Daly's eighth-minute winner against Bradford City during Saturday's FA Cup first-round clash at Valley Parade. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites, who currently occupy 21st place in the League Two standings, will play the winner of next week’s first-round replay in a tie scheduled to take place over the weekend of November 26.

Solihull sit fourth in the National League, while Hartlepool find themselves two places below Harrogate in the fourth tier. The sides played out a 2-2 draw in the Midlands on Saturday.

Town booked their place in round two courtesy of a 1-0 derby success over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City, Matty Daly’s early strike earning them £41,000 in prize money.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Last season, Weaver’s men shocked League One Portsmouth at this stage of the competition, winning 2-1 courtesy of strikes from Luke Armstrong and Jack Diamond.