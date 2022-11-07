News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Harrogate Town to visit Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United in second round of FA Cup

Harrogate Town have been drawn against Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United in the second round of the FA Cup.

By Rhys Howell
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Harrogate Town players celebrate Matty Daly's eighth-minute winner against Bradford City during Saturday's FA Cup first-round clash at Valley Parade. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town players celebrate Matty Daly's eighth-minute winner against Bradford City during Saturday's FA Cup first-round clash at Valley Parade. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites, who currently occupy 21st place in the League Two standings, will play the winner of next week’s first-round replay in a tie scheduled to take place over the weekend of November 26.

Solihull sit fourth in the National League, while Hartlepool find themselves two places below Harrogate in the fourth tier. The sides played out a 2-2 draw in the Midlands on Saturday.

Town booked their place in round two courtesy of a 1-0 derby success over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City, Matty Daly’s early strike earning them £41,000 in prize money.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Most Popular

Last season, Weaver’s men shocked League One Portsmouth at this stage of the competition, winning 2-1 courtesy of strikes from Luke Armstrong and Jack Diamond.

Having never progressed beyond that stage before, Town’s reward for their Fratton Park upset was an historic third-round showdown with Championship Luton, a game they went on to lose 4-0.

Hartlepool UnitedSulphuritesBradford CitySimon Weaver