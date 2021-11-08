Harrogate Town to visit Portsmouth FC in second round of the FA Cup
Harrogate Town will travel to League One Portsmouth in the second round of the FA Cup.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:23 pm
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:36 pm
The tie, which takes place on the weekend commencing December 4, sees the League Two Sulphurites renew hostilities with the side who knocked them out of the competition at the first round stage back in 2019/20.
The 2008 FA Cup winners, who currently sit 14th in the third tier, triumphed 2-1 at Wetherby Road after Mark Beck headed Town into an early lead.
Simon Weaver's men sealed their place in Monday's draw after coming from behind to beat National League Wrexham 2-1 on Saturday, substitutes Simon Power and Danilo Orsi netting late in the second half.