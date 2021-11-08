Harrogate Town to visit Portsmouth FC in second round of the FA Cup

Jack Muldoon in action for Harrogate Town during the Sulphurites' FA Cup first round loss to Portsmouth in November 2019. Picture: Getty Images

The tie, which takes place on the weekend commencing December 4, sees the League Two Sulphurites renew hostilities with the side who knocked them out of the competition at the first round stage back in 2019/20.

The 2008 FA Cup winners, who currently sit 14th in the third tier, triumphed 2-1 at Wetherby Road after Mark Beck headed Town into an early lead.