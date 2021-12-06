Harrogate Town to travel to Luton Town in FA Cup third round

Harrogate Town beat League Two Portsmouth 2-1 at Fratton Park as they qualified for the third round of the FA Cup for the very-first time. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The tie between the League Two Sulphurites and the Hatters, currently 12th in the Championship, will take place between January 7 and 10.

Simon Weaver's men progressed beyond the second round for the first time in their 107-year history when they upset League One Portsmouth on Saturday, triumphing 2-1 thanks to Luke Armstrong's first-half strike and Jack Diamond's dramatic stoppage-time winner.

But Monday night's draw at Wembley Stadium saw them miss out on a potentially money-spinning fixture against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.