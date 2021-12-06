Harrogate Town to travel to Luton Town in FA Cup third round
Harrogate Town will visit Luton Town in the third round of the FA Cup.
The tie between the League Two Sulphurites and the Hatters, currently 12th in the Championship, will take place between January 7 and 10.
Simon Weaver's men progressed beyond the second round for the first time in their 107-year history when they upset League One Portsmouth on Saturday, triumphing 2-1 thanks to Luke Armstrong's first-half strike and Jack Diamond's dramatic stoppage-time winner.
But Monday night's draw at Wembley Stadium saw them miss out on a potentially money-spinning fixture against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.
Instead, they will visit 10,365-capacity Kenilworth Road as they bid to make history once again.