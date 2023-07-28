News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Harrogate Town to prioritise game-time for players who need it the most at Hartlepool United

Simon Weaver will use Harrogate Town’s sixth and final pre-season outing to get minutes into the legs of the players who need them the most.
By Rhys Howell
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt KirkhamHarrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Having won three and lost two of their five friendly matches to date this summer, the League Two Sulphurites travel to recently-relegated National League outfit Hartlepool United on Friday evening (7.30pm).

Weaver has rotated his squad fairly extensively in recent weeks, and says that he is not yet certain of the starting XI he will select for August 5’s 2023/24 curtain-raiser away at Doncaster Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And, while there are still decisions to be made on who gets the nod for the club’s opening League Two match, the priority at Pools is to give game-time to the squad members who are currently undercooked in terms of their preparation.

"It’s a good fixture on Friday, one we can really look forward to at Hartlepool because we always have good contests there and it will be just like a league game for us really,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Most Popular

"There will be nothing too much to read into the starting line-up in terms of the team I will pick against Doncaster. I’m not 100 percent decided on that yet, but I know that I will be a lot clearer after Friday.

"The priority is going to be getting minutes into the legs of Toby [Sims] and Rod [McDonald], who have had little strains and who we have had to look after and be careful with in the last few weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s also a chance for Thommo [George Thomson] to get a bit more game-time following his ankle injury.”

Related topics:Simon WeaverHartlepool UnitedGeorge ThomsonNational LeagueHartlepool