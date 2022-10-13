Harrogate Town to open temporary bar inside the EnviroVent Stadium within a 'couple of weeks'

The EnviroVent Stadium in Wetherby Road is the home of Harrogate Town AFC. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Chief Executive Officer Sarah Barry revealed at Wednesday night's fans' forum that the club are hopeful that they will be in a position to start selling alcoholic drinks on a matchday by the end of October, with a second bar scheduled to be up and running by January.

It was explained that League Two Town finally received planning permission for a permanent bar at Wetherby Road on September 6, approximately 11 months after they submitted an application to build one.

And, although the Sulphurites say it will still be months before the first pint can be pulled in that facility, work will begin imminently on erecting a temporary bar, which the Harrogate Advertiser understands will be housed inside a marquee.

It has not been possible for spectators to purchase alcohol at the EnviroVent Stadium since the 2019/20 season, though drinks are served in the clubs corporate hospitality area.

"I joined [the club] in the middle of September last year and we started drawing up plans [for a bar] the following month. We submitted planning, we haven’t sat on this, but literally got planning permission on September 6, that’s how long it has taken,” Barry explained.

"By the time we got planning permission, unfortunately for us, we can’t get the building slot that we had hoped for. We had hoped to have the bar up and running for the start of this season, but the earliest we can have something built is February of next year.

"So, what we have done, and I’m absolutely delighted to be able to say, that we’ve just had permission to have a temporary bar put up, which we are going to be installing as quickly as possible. We still have to go through our Safety Advisory Group and all the various compliances, but we are talking a matter of a couple of weeks before that bar is up.

"And I am also delighted to say that we are also turning another part of the ground into a home supporters’ bar as well and that isn’t going to take too long. I don’t want you to hold me to this because I’m not a builder, but it could be anything between eight to 10 weeks or 10 to 12 weeks.

"But, before the end of the season, we’ll certainly have a temporary bar and are hoping to have the second bar. I’d love to say around Christmas, but don’t hold me to that one because we’ve still got to go through a few hoops, but it’s pretty straightforward.”

Wednesday’s fans’ forum took place at the Cedar Court Hotel and was attended by a number of Town’s senior figures.

Joining Barry were chairman Irving Weaver, first-team manager Simon Weaver, football secretary Abbey Smith, head of foundation Iain Service, supporter engagement officer Hamilton Mattock and Andy Pearson from North Yorkshire Police, who is the club’s dedicated football officer.

