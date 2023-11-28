Harrogate Town to open new stand for first time as claim that Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds 'has landed in town' comes in

Harrogate Town may have two big reasons to celebrate at tonight’s home match with Wrexham – their new stand is to be launched and rumours are building that the Welsh side’s Hollywood star owner is in town.

One thing at least is certain – Harrogate Town has today announced that its new PIB Insurance stand is now officially open after several months of hard work going on behind the scenes to boost EnviroVent Stadium’s capacity.

This is a brand new stand which allows the club to host a record away following while also improving the terracing options available to visitors.

The question remaining is whether famous actor Reynolds, who took over Wrexham in 2021 with co-owner Rob McElhenney, is turning up at Harrogate Town’s Wetherby Road ground tonight, Tuesday for the EFL Division Two clash.

New stand at Harrogate Town - Town’s Commercial Director Jo Towler said: "We are thrilled to be working with the team at PIB Insurance Brokers and we are delighted the new stand will be in use at tonight’s game.” (Picture contributed)

Reynolds first made his name in The Proposal co-starring Sandra Bullock and is well known for superhero franchise Deadpool.

A reader has got in touch with the Harrogate Advertiser claiming that the Hollywood superstar has already flown in and has been seen entering a Harrogate hotel.

To protect Mr Reynolds’ privacy we will not be naming the hotel.

As for the new away stand, Harrogate Town say they are thrilled to be working with Town supporter Ross Barnitt and the team at PIB Insurance Brokers, part of PIB Group who have signed a deal to be the stand’s main long-term sponsors.

Town’s Commercial Director Jo Towler said: "We are thrilled to be working with Ross and the team at PIB and we are delighted the new stand will be in use at tonight’s game.”

Ross Barnitt, a senior Director at PIB said: “Back in the 2015 season I was fortunate to witness Town achieve their highest ever league finish to secure play-offs in the National League North.

"At the same time PIB was formed with its first two employees.

“Our shared commitment to supporting local communities and shared passion for excellence makes us very proud to partner Harrogate Town.”