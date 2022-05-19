Harrogate Town to invest £3.5 million in ground improvements and new ticketing system

The Main Stand at Harrogate Town's EnviroVent Stadium. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The work, which is already underway and will be phased over the next calendar year, forms part of the League Two Sulphurites’ board’s vision of creating a “sustainable and thriving club, for future generations to enjoy”.

In addition to building the new stand, a bar will be constructed in an area accessible to home supporters – meaning that spectators will once again be able to drink at Wetherby Road – while the club’s corporate hospitality area will be extended, thus increasing its capacity.

Town have only recently installed new energy-saving LED floodlights to improve both the lighting of the ground and reduce the environmental impact of their use.

Meanwhile, the EnviroVent Stadium pitch has been taken up and relayed ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. In addition, the club says it will also be introducing a new ticketing system in the coming months.

“This is a really exciting time for our club,” said Sarah Barry, Town’s chief executive officer.

“It’s now two years since we were promoted to the EFL for the first time in our history. As we come out of the pandemic and get back to regular fixtures and crowds, the time is right for us to invest in our future.

“Our proposals stem from listening to feedback from fans in a number of areas. Easier ticketing, better flow through turnstiles and an improved refreshments offering are some of the suggestions that have been made and have been taken on board.

“We want to enhance the matchday experience for our loyal and dedicated supporters who make this club. We’ve seen bigger crowds, welcomed more young families and teenagers to the EnviroVent Stadium lately and we want to sustain and grow this, retaining and attracting our committed supporters of the future.”