Both Barnsley and Huddersfield Town will visit Wetherby Road to play Harrogate Town this summer. Picture: Getty Images

Having narrowly missed out on a return to the Premier League last month, Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield Town are arguably the stand-out name to be visiting Wetherby Road this summer, with fellow second-tier outfit Rotherham United and League One heavyweights Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley also set to face-off with Simon Weaver's men.

The League Two Sulphurites will play a fifth friendly away from home at the end of July, though their opponents for that game are yet to be confirmed. Town's 2022/23 campaign gets underway on July 30, slightly earlier than usual due to the Qatar World Cup.

First up for Harrogate is the visit of Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, July 8 (7pm kick-off).

Harrogate Town forward Jack Muldoon in action during his side's 3-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Rotherham United on July 21, 2021. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Owls made it to the League One play-off semi-finals last season, narrowly losing out to eventual promotion winners Sunderland.

It will be the first time that Wednesday have visited the EnviroVent Stadium and just the second meeting between the sides, following on from November's EFL Trophy clash at Hillsborough, a game which Town performed well in despite eventually going on to lose by a 4-0 scoreline.

On Tuesday July 12, Weaver and his troops host Rotherham, 7.45pm kick-off.

The Millers, managed by Paul Warne, earned promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt last season, finishing second in the table.

United also visited Wetherby Road ahead of the 2021/22 season, triumphing 3-1 despite Luke Armstrong's 66th-minute strike.

Town's third friendly outing at the EnviroVent Stadium will see them entertain Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield on Saturday, July 16, noon kick-off.

The Terriers made it all the way to the Championship play-off final last term, but were unable to get past Nottingham Forest as their hopes of securing a return to the top-flight following a three-year absence were dashed in cruel fashion.

The sides met last summer at Huddersfield's training ground, with the West Yorkshiremen edging that encounter 1-0.

The last pre-season fixture to be played at Wetherby Road will take place on Wednesday July 20 as the Sulphurites welcome a Barnsley side that was relegated from the Championship last season. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Town will contest what will be their final pre-season game away from home on Saturday July 23, with details of their opponents to be confirmed.