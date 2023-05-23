Tom Eastman made 21 appearances on loan at Harrogate Town during the 2022/23 campaign. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 31-year-old defender starred on loan at Wetherby Road during the second half of 2022/23 and has subsequently become a free agent following his release by Colchester United.

And Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has this week confirmed to the Harrogate Advertiser that Eastman and the club have agreed terms, with the player now in the process of making sure he can arrange suitable living and schooling arrangements for his family.

The no-nonsense centre-half is faced with the prospect of uprooting his partner and children from their home in Essex, with Town currently working hard to help facilitate that potential move up north.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

﻿”Tom is happy with the offer that we have made him and so are his family,” Weaver said.

“He said he loved his time here last season and obviously he did very well for us.

“He has been up here last week looking at potential places to live and schools for his children. He is due up again this week, I believe, and has more viewings.

“So, it is looking positive because he is happy with the offer and now it’s really just down to logistics.”

On how Town are doing as much as possible to make the relocation process as smooth as possible, Weaver added: “It might be a bit of a slow process because it is a long way to travel up to try and sort it all out, but we are doing everything that we can to try and assist.

“I have a friend who is a headteacher, who I’ve been able to seek advice from regarding schools and where there are vacancies, so I’ve been passing that information on to Tom.

“We’ve sent over some potential options for houses that are available in the area and hopefully it helps.

“I want the supporters to know that we really want to make this happen and are working hard to try and make sure that it does.”

Eastman was virtually ever-present for Harrogate having joined them on loan towards the end of the January transfer window, playing the full 90 minutes in all but one of the 21 appearances he made.

He scored one goal for the Sulphurites, a second-half equaliser during April’s 2-2 home draw with Doncaster Rovers.

