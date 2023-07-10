Harrogate Town take plenty from opening pre-season victory over Huddersfield Town 'B'

Anthony O'Connor climbs highest to head home Harrogate Town's winning goal in Saturday's pre-season friendly win over Huddersfield Town 'B'. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The League Two Sulphurites kicked-off their pre-season campaign in fine fashion, with Anthony O’Connor’s second-half header from new signing James Daly’s free-kick sufficient to settle a close contest.

Thus, having managed to get 45 minutes into the legs of all 22 of the players he had at his disposal, as well as finishing up with both a victory and a clean-sheet, the Harrogate boss was able to reflect on a satisfactory afternoon’s work.

“It was a good, solid workout,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser. “It was about getting everyone 45 minutes and the message to the lads was, ‘don’t hold back because it’s the first game of pre-season, go out and give it everything for one half’.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from the sidelines at Canalside.

“I was pleased with the intensity and the energy. We were playing on a fantastic surface and it meant that both sides were able to pass the ball, which is what we wanted from our players.

“Not one of them disappointed. I was pleased with everyone’s contribution and it was good to get a first look at the new lads, all of whom I thought did well.

“We were up against a good side. It was a ‘B’ team, not their first team, but it’s a great set-up at Huddersfield and so we were still playing against some talented footballers.

“It’s not really about results in pre-season but we go into every game wanting to win, regardless of the situation or the opponent. So to get a positive result was a big plus, as was keeping a clean-sheet. Hopefully there are plenty more of both to come.”

The only goal of Saturday’s clash at the Terriers’ Canalside training ground arrived after 76 minutes when centre-half O’Connor rose highest in the home box to nod in James Daly’s set-piece delivery from wide on the left.

"I think that we can look forward to more of those kind of balls in from James. It’s nice to have that option of a left-footer from set-pieces,” Weaver added.

"And it was good to score from one, it’s a really good header by Ant.

"He’s a threat when he goes forwards for set-pieces and hopefully he can contribute with some goals on a regular basis throughout the season.”

Along with James Daly, fellow summer signings Abraham Odoh, Matty Daly, Matty Foulds, Lewis Thomas, Rod McDonald and Liam Gibson all featured against Huddersfield, as did an unnamed American midfielder, who is currently on trial with the club.