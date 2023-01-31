Harrogate Town swoop late on transfer deadline day to sign Levi Sutton from Bradford City

Levi Sutton in League Two action for Bradford City. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver stated earlier on Tuesday that Southampton loanee Kazeem Olaigbe would likely be his final addition of the January window, however the opportunity to bring the 25-year-old back to Wetherby Road on a permanent deal proved too good to pass up.

Sutton, who spent a brief spell on loan from Scunthorpe United back in 2018 during Town’s National League days, has penned a one-and-a-half year deal and insists that he didn’t need to think twice when the opportunity to reunite with Weaver presented itself.

“I’m delighted to have it all done, as soon as Harrogate expressed their interest it was something I wanted to do,” he said.

Levi Sutton made three brief cameo appearances from the substitutes' bench during a loan spell with Harrogate Town back in 2018/19. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“I know the gaffer and Thirs [Paul Thirlwell] and some of the boys here. [Matty] Foulds has just joined and [Jack] Muldoon I know from back in Scunthorpe, so I’m excited to see them.

“I want to come in and help us get some positive results, hopefully push up the table. It’s a tight table and I know what a run of wins can do so that’s the aim and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Sutton came through the ranks at then-League One Scunthorpe before signing a professional contract with his boyhood club.

He then secured a permanent move to Valley Parade in July 2020 and would go on to make close to 100 appearances for the Bantams, featuring against Town on a number of occasions and signing a new deal just last summer.

Subject to EFL clearance, Sutton will be eligible to feature this Saturday when Harrogate travel to Carlisle United in League Two.