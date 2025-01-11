Harrogate Town 'swam' in 'sink or swim' FA Cup tie at Leeds United, says 'proud' Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town may not have managed to make history by progressing to the FA Cup fourth round for the first time ever, but Simon Weaver was left a “proud” man following Saturday night’s narrow defeat to Leeds United.

The League Two Sulphurites were beaten 1-0 by the Championship leaders at Elland Road, with Largie Ramazani’s 59th-minute header the deciding factor in an absorbing contest.

And while Town had to do plenty of defending and rode their luck at times, they also created a couple of decent goal-scoring opportunities of their own – and should have been awarded an early penalty – during what was a gutsy 90-minute display.

With 67 places between the two teams in the English footballing pyramid, this was a third-round tie that the in-form Whites really ought to have cruised through. But they were made to work extremely hard to progress, as Weaver’s troops once again rose to the occasion in front of live television cameras.

“I think that there are lots of positives to come out of tonight,” the Harrogate boss said. “We have all enjoyed a really good experience in a brilliant arena and we can all enjoy reflecting on a fine performance.

“All of our staff, including the players, came into it feeling excitement but apprehension too. Leeds are top of the Championship on merit, a superb team and their line-up was strong, so we had to step up.

"It was sink or swim and everyone on our team swam tonight, so I am delighted. I thought the players were right on it.

"We had to be diligent and honest as players and track runners. It was about attention to detail, and it is quite scary if you don’t pay attention and stick to it, but everyone was on task.

"I always thought that we were in the fight and in with a chance of getting something. Every single player stood up as man tonight. I am immensely proud.”