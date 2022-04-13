The 31-year-old damaged his leg following a collision in the build-up to the Ammies’ first goal of their 2-0 success and had to be replaced by Joe Cracknell on 73 minutes.

An X-ray has subsequently revealed that the former Hull City stopper has fractured the fibula in his left leg, meaning that he will not play again this season.

“It’s a blow for us. Ox has been a big player this season, he’s produced a lot of important moments and pulled us through in a number of games,” Weaver said.

“Out of the two injuries we sustained on Saturday, it definitely seemed as if Calum Kavanagh’s was the more serious given the state he was left in.

“I’m not suggesting in any way that Calum was being dramatic because he was in a really bad way, but there was no drama from Ox.

“He refused to get on the stretcher because he didn’t want the fuss or the attention. He walked off the pitch, he walked out of the stadium and he walked onto the coach.

“That’s just what he’s like as a character and was one of the reasons why we weren’t expecting to be finding out that there was a break.”

While Oxley will definitely not play again this term, Weaver does not expect the injury to prevent his number one from being available for selection at the start of 2022/23.

“He’ll see a consultant to find out if surgery is required but I’m fairly confident that he’ll be fit for pre-season training,” the Town boss added.

"I feel really bad for the lad because he's a great character and such a dedicated professional.

"He's so low maintenance, he's loved in the dressing room and we'll certainly miss him."

Oxley becomes the fifth Town player after Josh Falkingham, Lewis Page, Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards to suffer a season-ending injury in recent weeks, leaving Joe Cracknell as the only fit goalkeeper with first-team experience on the club's books.