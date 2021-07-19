Harrogate Town supporters return to Wetherby Road for Newcastle United U23s clash

Harrogate Town fans were able to return to the EnviroVent Stadium to take in Sunday's pre-season friendly win over Newcastle United Under-23s. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Sulphurites beat Newcastle United Under-23s 2-1 in sweltering conditions at the EnviroVent Stadium courtesy of goals from Connor Hall and Aaron Martin.

And those strikes were met by the sound of fans celebrating in the stands, an all-too-rare occurrence during the 2020/21 campaign.

Covid-19 restrictions meant that spectators were allowed to attend just three matches at Wetherby Road last term, the last of which was December 29's League Two clash with Carlisle United - a game that was abandoned after nine minutes due to a frozen pitch.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Sunday's fixture was however a first step back towards normality for the club and its supporters, and Town manager Simon Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser that he was thrilled to see some familiar faces out on the terraces.

“It’s a great feeling to walk back out in front of fans again," he said.

"I was so excited this morning knowing that the supporters were going to be back in the stadium.

“It was exciting arriving at the ground when there were already some Town fans in and around it. That does create that edge around any game.

“It does make a difference. It was hard without them last year.