Harrogate Town Supporters' Club welcomes reinstatement of discounted 'early bird' season ticket offer

Harrogate Town Supporters’ Club has welcomed the decision by Harrogate Town AFC to offer season tickets for the 2019/20 campaign at a reduced rate until mid-June.

HTAFC managing director Garry Plant announced on Friday that the ‘early bird’ incentive had been reinstated following a review of the new pricing structure revealed earlier in the week.

Price rises across the board (adult, junior and concession) have seen the cost of an adult standing season ticket increase from £277 last term to £312, while it will now cost £342 rather than £303 for the seated equivalent.

In addition, adult pay-on-the-gate admission to home fixtures on a match-day has also risen from £16 to £18 (standing) and £17 to £19 (seated), while there is no longer the option to purchase advance tickets online at a discounted rate.

Existing season ticket holders, some of whom paid as little as £229 under the ‘early bird’ scheme this time last year, will however now be able to renew for £269 (standing) and £294 (seated) - if they buy before June 20.

First-time buyers can purchase for £289 (standing) and £314 (seated).

"The Supporters' Club welcomes the decision to maintain 'early bird' prices for season tickets," a spokesperson for the Supporters' Club committee said.

"It would be great though if Harrogate Town also seized this opportunity to build their core support by reinstating the concession for young fans and the online ticket discount which were in place last season."

The hike in admission fees has left fans angry, with many taking to social media to criticise HTAFC and, in some cases, vowing not to re-new their season tickets.

In the wake of this outcry, Plant released the following statement: “We have received a number of very balanced and well-structured arguments in correspondence from existing season ticket holders and supporters wishing to purchase season tickets for the first time.

"After carefully considering the points raised we believe removing the 'early bird' sales offer on season tickets needed to be reviewed.



"As a consequence of that review we have reinstated an 'early bird' offer which will run until 20 June 2019."

Season tickets at 'early bird' prices will be on sale online next week, or available over the phone and in the office at the CNG Stadium from Monday morning from 10am.

'Early bird' prices for existing season ticket holders:

Adult Standing £269

Adult Seated £294

Concession Standing £189

Concession Seated £214

U18 Standing £77

U18 Seated £94

Adult + U18 Standing £299

Adult + U18 Seated £339

Concession + U18 Standing £219

Concession + U18 Seated £259

'Early bird' prices for first-time buyers:

Adult Standing £289

Adult Seated £314

Concession Standing £204

Concession Seated £229

U18 Standing £87

U18 Seated £104

Adult + U18 Standing £329

Adult + U18 Seated £369

Concession + U18 Standing £249

Concession + U18 Seated £299