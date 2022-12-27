Harrogate Town suffer more injury woe just as treatment room had started to empty

Harrogate Town centre-half Kyle Ferguson is facing an extended spell on the sidelines. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

With six players already ruled out for Boxing Day's League Two fixture against Grimsby, the Sulphurites' line-up for that game revealed that the club now have more selection issues to contend with.

Goalkeeper Mark Oxley (hand) and attacking duo Jack Muldoon (groin) and Max Wright (ankle) all returned to take their places on the substitutes' bench, but Alex Pattison, Danny Grant and Kyle Ferguson were all notable by their absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Influential midfielder Pattison, who has only recently recovered from a knee problem, was ill rather than injured so should be available to face Bradford City on Thursday, though winger Grant has failed to recover from a hamstring strain suffered during Town's previous outing - at Rochdale on December 3.

On-loan Huddersfield Town attacker Danny Grant has been struggling to shake off a hamstring issue.

And there was even worse news for centre-half Ferguson, who shone against Dale on what was his first league start in more than three months.

He damaged a knee in training just before Christmas and is now set to be sidelined for around eight weeks, meaning that it is likely that the Sulphurites will travel to Bradford later this week minus the services of at least eight players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Patto wasn’t sounding very good the other day in training because of his throat and then to add to that, he was sick on Christmas Day,” Weaver explained.

“He was apologising to me for not being available, but he didn’t need to be. It’s not his fault. He’s a passionate guy, we all know he wants to play but these are things that are beyond anyone’s control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Danny Grant is back with Huddersfield to see off a bit of rehab then he will be back with us, hopefully in the next 10 days.

“There’s just a bit of worry with his hamstring from the Rochdale game. I don’t think it’s anything serious, but because he’s had historical injuries there’s a bit of worry there and we need to make sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And It’s a real shame for Kyle Ferguson, who was massive in our last game. It was just a really awkward one in training where he landed and there was a collision with another player falling on top of him and he twisted his knee.”

Striker Dior Angus (ankle) is back in training but wasn’t ready to be included in Town’s squad for their 3-2 victory over the Mariners, while defenders Rory McArdle (calf) and Will Smith (knee) are both expected to be available again before the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad