Harrogate Town suffer another injury blow as Ellis Taylor is ruled out until after Christmas
The 21-year-old, who has contributed three goals in 15 League Two appearances since joining the club this summer, is facing around two months on the sidelines after picking up a muscular problem during Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Morecambe.
The former Sunderland man joins George Thomson (achilles) and Liam Gibson (hamstring) on the Sulphurites’ long-term casualty list, with Matty Daly (toe) also currently out of action, but expected to return in the near future.
“Ellis has pulled his quad,” Town boss Simon Weaver revealed.
“We’ve had him scanned and he will be out for at least eight weeks.
“It’s a blow for all of us, we think the world of Ellis. The way that he came in on trial and has taken it by storm, I feel really sad for him.”
Taylor joined Town in the summer having initially linked up with the club as a trialist following his release by Championship heavyweights Sunderland.
He made an instant impression with a goal during Harrogate’s opening pre-season friendly, a 3-2 defeat to Huddersfield, and put pen to paper on a two-year contract just a couple of days later.
The former Black Cat began 2024/25 on the substitutes’ bench but was handed a start in Town’s second competitive fixture - at Lincoln City in the League Cup - and contributed an assist.
He retained his place in Weaver’s side for the following game, at Accrington Stanley, where he netted a stunning strike and has been virtually ever-present since, racking up 20 appearances in all competitions, while adding to his goal-tally with efforts against Doncaster and Bradford.
Taylor’s injury comes at a particularly bad time for Weaver, with his side currently without a win in their last four League Two matches, a run of form that has seen them drop to 20th place, where they sit just four points above the relegation zone.
