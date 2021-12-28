Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong's talents extend beyond the football pitch

Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong in action against Oldham Athletic earlier this season. Picture: Matt Kirkham

It turns out that the Sulphurites’ leading marksman is a “decent” baker and has recently purchased a cafe in his hometown of Wolsingham where he will be showcasing his new-found culinary skills.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 10 goals since signing for Simon Weaver’s team this summer, took up baking during lockdown and admits that what was initially a hobby has now developed into something of a passion.

“When I was at Salford I was living on my own and got into baking in lockdown, so I started thinking it would be nice to own a café one day,” he told the Northern Echo.

“It’s come a lot sooner than I thought it would, and it’s great to have something to keep me occupied away from the football.

“The plan is for me to start making more of my own stuff. I have my own ideas about what I’d like to make when I have more time.

“My favourite one to make is a carrot cake, it’s decent, and coffee cake too. I’ve tried a few. My girlfriend Beth takes them into her work, she doesn’t tell anyone I’ve made them and the feedback has been good.”

Armstrong’s cafe, Number 10, can be found in the centre of Wolsingham, County Durham. The venture is a genuine family affair.

While Harrogate’s centre-forward does some of the baking, his mother, Helen, has assumed a front-of-house role alongside a number of his siblings, including brother Rhys.

Alun Armstrong, a former Premier League footballer and the current manager of Town’s old National League North rivals Darlington, is also involved, describing himself as the cafe’s “maintenance man”.

Luke Armstrong added: “It’s nice to have a family business and it keeps everyone involved.”