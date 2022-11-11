Harrogate Town players celebrate after Luke Armstrong, third left, netted a first-half equaliser against Carlisle United in midweek. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Prior to threading the ball through the legs of visiting custodian Tomas Holy following Jack Muldoon’s perfectly-weighted pass in behind, the 26-year-old had only registered once this term, converting a penalty at Sutton United back in September.

His last goal before that spot-kick came against Swindon in April and he has played the full 90 minutes as the spearhead of Town’s attack in every single one of their 17 League Two matches so far this term.

But, despite his recent barren spell, Armstrong has not gone missing and has continued to deliver the kind of hardworking and wholehearted performances that won him so many admirers whilst he was finding the back of the net on a regular basis during the first half of 2021/22.

And Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver believes that Tuesday’s strike was the ex-Middlesbrough forward’s reward for not letting his head go down or feeling sorry for himself during what has been a testing time.

“Luke deserved his goal, he’s been unlucky at times and he could probably have had a hat-trick on the night. You could see the confidence flowing back through him,” said Weaver, speaking ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Leyton Orient.

"Every single game, every single day he goes about his job, he throws himself at everything – even in training – he gives it 100 percent and we’re proud of him.

"Players can have a run of games where it sometimes doesn’t go their way and he has had that, but he’s kept going, kept trying his hardest and he’s got his reward.

