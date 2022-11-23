Luke Armstrong celebrates after putting Harrogate Town 3-0 up against Mansfield Town at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Harrogate Town striker bagged a brace during the Sulphurites’ 3-0 success over Mansfield at the weekend, but prior to that he had scored just once from open play in 26 competitive appearances.

His only other goal during a run of games stretching back to mid-April came from the penalty spot, though Armstrong has remained Simon Weaver’s first-choice centre-forward, playing every minute of all 19 of Town’s League Two fixtures this term.

And, while happy with other aspects of his game, the 26-year-old told the Harrogate Advertiser that he doesn’t feel like he is doing his job when he’s not putting the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis.

Luke Armstrong fires home his first goal of the game during Harrogate Town's 3-0 success over Mansfield Town.

“Of course it has been hard mentally,” he said. “Performance-wise, I’ve been happy, but that’s not what it is about as a striker. I’ve been winning my headers, the majority of the time I’ve been holding the ball up, bringing people into play and doing that part.

"But, what I have always been good at is scoring goals and when you’re not doing that you do start questioning yourself a little bit and questioning what you’re doing.

“I needed those goals on Saturday. I got that one against Carlisle, but you’ve got to back it up quickly, and I’ve managed to do that. It’s massive for your confidence as a striker and that’s what I needed. I’m just so relieved.

"I felt like I wasn’t getting many chances. Now the lads are creating more chances for me and I feel a bit sharper on to them, which is what you need. You need goals as a striker, you can’t just keep playing and keep playing and not scoring goals.

Luke Armstrong admitted that he was a relieved man after bagging a brace against the Stags.

"But hopefully I can kick on now. Hopefully I can get back to the form that I was in when I first came here.”

Town boss Weaver has never lost faith in Armstrong despite his lack of goals in recent months and the former Middlesbrough forward says that the support of his manager has been “massive” for him.

"The main thing is that the gaffer has backed me,” he added.

"He’s kept believing and he’s always been up front about the fact that he believes in me. It’s massive to have that backing.

"We’ve been looking at my game and the gaffer has backed me all the way and I’m really thankful for that.

"The gaffer gives you that confidence. Most strikers would have come out of the team because I haven’t scored goals and it is my job to do that, but he has backed me and backed me.

"As I’ve said, I’m hopeful now that I can kick on and start getting some more goals because people always say ‘you just need that first one’ but I feel like you have to back it up with another and that’s where you really get your confidence.”

