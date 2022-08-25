Harrogate Town still on the hunt for another striker, but won't make a signing 'for the sake of it'
Simon Weaver has confirmed that Harrogate Town are still working hard on bringing another forward to Wetherby Road, but insists that he won’t make another signing “for the sake of it.”
The League Two Sulphurites have brought in 12 new faces this summer, but have not yet added a striker to their squad, and five games into their 2022/23 League Two campaign, they still look light up top.
The departures of Aaron Martin, Danilo Orsi and Mark Beck mean that Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon are currently the only recognised senior centre-forwards at Weaver’s disposal, in addition to academy youngster Emmanuel Ilesanmi, who made his first start for the club in the recent League Cup loss to Stockport.
The 3-4-2-1 formation that Town have been operating in this term means that there is just the one starting berth for an out-and-out number nine, though the Harrogate chief is still in the market for another option in that position.
“We are still on the look-out for one more striker to boost competition for places. That remains our priority between now and the end of the transfer window,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.
"Lloyd [Kerry] and Baz [Lee Baraclough] are out watching games all the time and we are keeping our ears to the ground.
"Centre-forward is the one area where we still feel we are lacking. I am happy with our depth and the competition in all other areas of the pitch.
"As yet, we haven’t found the right player for us. As I’ve said, we do want to add someone, but it is about making sure that we are not just signing another player for the sake of it.
"We need someone who adds something to the group, who is the right character and the right fit for us.”
Speaking before the start of the season, Weaver explained that the type of forward Town are in the market for is one who can play as the focal point of their attack and essentially deputise for first-choice number nine Armstrong.
He said: "In Luke Armstrong we feel we have one of the very best in this division. We need someone to come in who is good enough to give him a break and capable of stepping into his shoes as the focal point of our attack.”