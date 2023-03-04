Harrogate Town still have big hopes for on-loan defensive duo Kyle Ferguson and Will Smith

Kyle Ferguson has played eight times for Harrogate Town since joining the club last summer. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Ferguson, 23, this week joined fellow centre-half Smith in joining a National League side on a month-long loan deal as he linked back up with former club Altrincham.

The Scotsman’s move comes after he returned to fitness having spent three months out with a knee injury sustained during training.

The timing of that injury was particularly cruel for Ferguson given that it came shortly after he enjoyed arguably his best game since signing for the Sulphurites last summer.

Will Smith has not played for Harrogate Town since rupturing his ACL at Northampton Town last April. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

He came in from the cold to start away at Rochdale just before Christmas and excelled during a 4-1 victory, staking his claim for more regular minutes with a performance which really showcased his potential.

And with that display very much in mind, Weaver says that Ferguson being allowed to head out on loan is purely about getting the player some game-time.

“I had a discussion with Kyle about what he wanted to do now that he is fit again. He’s not played in three months because of his knee injury and he’s raring to go now,” the Town boss told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"Altrincham showed an interest and he is familiar with the set-up, he knows the manager, he knows Miles [Welch-Hayes] who is also on loan there, so it made sense for him to go and get the minutes.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“There’s nothing guaranteed, but I am confident from what they’ve said about the fact that they’ve just lost a player in his position to injury that Kyle will be playing some games.

“Once he is given that opportunity, he’s got to take it, that’s down to him, but I’m sure he will.

“He was absolutely outstanding in his last game for us, at Rochdale, it was a really top-notch display. And we have big hopes for Kyle in terms of him reproducing that kind of level of performance as a Football League player in the future.”

Smith, meanwhile, joined up with struggling Scunthorpe United last month and went on to make his first start for the Iron during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Maidstone United.

The 24-year-old has not played for Town since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament away at Northampton last April.

“Will got on in Scunthorpe’s previous game and then it was a solid first start for him the other night,” Weaver continued.

“It was a steady away performance, which is what you want from a defender going into a new team. You have to understand that it might take him two or three games until he’s anywhere near his best, particularly when he’s been out for so long.

“Will has been absolutely brilliant as a pro, he’s always been the first one in at training, he’s worked so hard during his rehab and running and he’s built himself up – but now he needs to go and immerse himself in the battle and play some first-team football.

“Just like Kyle, I rate Will as another really good young centre-back. He’s also gone out for 28 days initially and we’ll see where we are with it at the end of that period.

"Whether they end up staying any longer will depend on fitness levels here and who is available here, but right now, we think it's best for them both to be out playing.”

Mid-table Altrincham travel to Wealdstone this Saturday, while Scunthorpe entertain Eastleigh. Ferguson and Smith’s new teams then go head-to-head on Tuesday evening.