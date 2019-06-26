Harrogate Town still aiming to add another striker to their ranks

Harrogate Town are not done yet in the transfer market and remain in talks to add another striker to their ranks.

Boss Simon Weaver says he is happy with the business that the club have done this summer, with six players already having agreed terms at Wetherby Road, but still wants more firepower.

Experienced frontman Jon Stead arrived earlier this month, however Aaron Williams has since departed, leaving Town with just three striking options.

Significant progress has been made with one target, who has been plying his trade in Leagues One and Two in recent seasons, though talks remain ongoing.

“We had four strikers and now we’ve got three, so we need at least one more,” Weaver said.

“Everyone knows that I like to operate with a fairly small squad, however we are now a bit light up top.

“Talks with one player are still ongoing and sometimes you just have to be patient. This has been the hardest one to get over the line due to the circumstances, but we’re not stressing because it [up front] is the only area we still need to address.

"It's not as if we have to find solutions to problems in three of four different positions. I think we are more or less covered in terms of the squad and there should be healthy competition for places.

"We just want to add one more and once we have done that we will assess what we have by looking at the team in matches and see what kind of shape we are in going into the new season."