Harrogate Town snap up League One midfielder

Harrogate Town completed their second signing of the close season on Monday afternoon.

A former team-mate of Wayne Rooney at Everton, midfielder Scott Brown made 37 appearances for League One Accrington Stanley last term and boasts a wealth of Football League experience.

The 34-year-old's ability was obvious from an early age and he represented England from under-15 through to under-19 level.

Having left Merseyside, Brown spent three years at Bristol City, helping the club to runners-up spot in League One.

He then went on to turn out for Port Vale, Morecambe and Fleetwood during a career that has included over 350 senior appearances across League One, League Two, the National League and National League North, with five promotions in that time.

One of those promotions came with his next club, York City, with whom he reached League Two, before winning National League North at Chester, having turned out for Macclesfield in between.

The Runcorn-born midfielder then made the switch to Southport in July 2013, where he was made captain and would go on to be named their Player of the Year for the 2013/14 season.

Eighteen months at Grimsby followed for Brown, before he was re-united with ex-Southport boss John Coleman at Accrington, playing regularly as the club took the League Two title.

Brown follows centre-half Connor Hall in agreeing terms at the CNG Stadium following the defender's arrival from Brackley Town last week.