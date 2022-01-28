Harrogate Town sign young Middlesbrough FC hot-shot Calum Kavanagh

The Sulphurites wrapped up a loan deal for 18-year-old Middlesbrough hot-shot Calum Kavanagh on Friday, just four months on from The Sun reporting that the Blues, the Gunners and Scottish giants Celtic were all interested in snapping up the Republic of Ireland under-17 international.

“Calum is an exciting forward who will cause no end of problems for opponents with his tenacity, pace and ability, we’re convinced of that," Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said of his latest capture.

"He’s a determined player on the pitch, a good character and fits in with what we want in the squad which is hungry, go getting players with a belief and presence on the pitch.”

Kavanagh, who is the some of former Stoke City and Cardiff midfielder Graham Kavanagh becomes the fifth player to arrive at Wetherby Road this month after Weaver moved to bring in Brahima Diarra, Josh Austerfield, Leon Legge and Lewis Richards.

He signed his first professional contract with Boro in September 2020 after showing great promise in their under 18s side, scoring over 18 goals that term.

The Championship club then managed to fend off Premiership interest to keep hold of the youngster and tie him down on a three year deal.