Colchester United defender Tom Eastman has joined Harrogate Town on loan until the end of the season. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 31-year-old centre-half becomes the Sulphurites’ fourth signing of the January transfer window, following Anthony O’Connor, Matty Foulds and Toby Sims into Wetherby Road.

Eastman, who will spend the rest of the 2022/23 season in North Yorkshire, has more than 420 Football League appearances under his belt and has been voted parent club Colchester’s player of the season on no fewer than four separate occasions.

Although he has fallen out of favour in recent months and hardly featured since November, Town boss Simon Weaver says he is thrilled to land a player of Eastman’s calibre and experience.

New Harrogate Town recruit Tom Eastman, left, with Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

"I’m delighted with this signing because this is a lad who has played well over 400 games in Leagues One and Two and at 31 he’s also a good age, it’s not like he’s over the hill,” the Harrogate chief said.

“Tom is another big unit, he’s powerful, strong in the air and reads the game ever so well. He’s exactly the type of defender we needed to add during this window.

“He’s a player we identified some time ago, he’s very comfortable on the ball and for me is very underestimated as a footballer. He’s a lovely guy too and we have taken to him immediately.

“It’s been hard at times to bring in this calibre of player, but we’ve stuck to it and are delighted the opportunities have arisen to bring the players in that we have so far.”

Eastman, who is a product of Ipswich Town’s academy system, joined up with his new team-mates on Thursday, training with them for the first time.