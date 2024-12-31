Bryn Morris, right, in action for hometown club Hartlepool United back in 2022. Picture: Frank Reid

Harrogate Town have paid an undisclosed fee to secure the services of experienced midfielder Bryn Morris.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The capture of the 28-year-old, who joins the struggling Sulphurites from League Two rivals Newport County, represents something of a coup for Simon Weaver as he has been almost ever-present for the Exiles since joining the club in 2023.

Durable Morris started 56 of County’s 57 games last season and has played 21 times in all competitions so far this term, only missing their opening two league fixtures through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Middlesbrough man recently netted a stunning first-half hat-trick as Newport got the better of an MK Dons side who thrashed Harrogate on their own patch earlier in the campaign.

Bryn Morris has put pen to paper on a long-term contract at Wetherby Road. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Equally as comfortable as a holding midfielder or in a more advanced role, as well as at centre-half, Morris will add presence and physicality to Town’s midfield, with boss Weaver confident that his newest recruit will help to bring an element of control in the centre of the park.

“He’s a quality player,” Harrogate’s manager said. “He is the type we need in the centre of midfield to try and control games more.

“We’ve followed his progress for many years and know he’s a gifted footballer with good presence, a great range of passing and a real competitive attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been outstanding for Newport this season, it’s a big addition to us and a real plus point to do it so early in the window.”

Morris, who has put pen to paper on a long-term contract at Wetherby Road, says he is thrilled to be joining Town.

“I’m delighted to be here and am looking forward to getting going,” Morris said.

“The manager explained to me what the club was like and the kind of people they have here - honest hard-working lads – and explained where he sees me fitting into that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to get forward and show my range of passing and energy. I’ll always give 100 percent and try to help the team where I can.

“Over the last few seasons in this league, we’ve seen that anyone can beat anyone, and it’s now about putting a run together, getting some form, and you never know where that can take you.”

Hartlepool-born Morris spent the first part of his career at Middlesbrough, signing at the age of eight and making his first team debut in 2013.

During his time at the Riverside, Morris would gain EFL experience out on loan at Burton Albion, Coventry, York and Walsall, before making a permanent move to Shrewsbury in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Permanent transfers to Portsmouth and Burton Albion would follow, plus a loan spell at Hartlepool, before the combative midfielder made the switch to Grimsby in 2022, where he would help the Mariners reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

At the start of the 2023/24 season, Morris joined Newport, where he would become a mainstay in the Exiles’ midfield, contributing eight goals in all competitions.

Harrogate’s new number 28’s transfer is subject to EFL and FA approval, and although he will not be available to play against Salford City on New Year’s Day, he should come into contention for selection against Barrow on January 4.