The League Two Sulphurites have landed 21-year-old goalkeeper Lewis Thomas on a one-year contract following his recent release by Premier League Burnley.

The imposing stopper joined the Clarets from Manchester City, where he spent three years having begun his youth career with local side Leicester City.

Having featured in matchday squads for Burnley without making a first-team appearance, Thomas had a brief loan spell with AFC Flyde during the 2020/21 campaign.

“He’s a huge lad, so walking down the tunnel we’ve got another big unit in there,” Town boss Weaver said.

"We think he’ll fit in really well with our goalkeeping department.

“Phil Priestley importantly gave us the nod that he respected the lad and thought he was very coachable and likeable, as well as having all the ingredients to do really well with his career.”

